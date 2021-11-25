Clint Barton and Kate Bishop’s Best Team-Ups

This is actually the second time that Kate, as the new Hawkeye, meets Clint. She first met the newly resurrected Clint (read HOUSE OF M for more on that!) in his very brief stint as Captain America. Yes, you read that correctly. The next time they encounter each other, Clint has adopted the name Ronin and surprise attacks Kate while she’s on a “not-date” with Patriot. Why? To test her skills. Clint wants his original codename and bow back from Kate. To her dismay, he wins both back in a bet—he hits the impossible “Robin Hood shot,” splitting an arrow with another one. Of course, Kate doesn’t just let Clint keep them. After all, Steve Rogers gave her the name and bow! She earned it!

With help from fellow Young Avenger Speed, Kate breaks into the New Avengers’ headquarters and steals back her bow. Clint can’t help but be impressed. He gifts her a picture (featuring him, Captain America, the Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver) and officially endorses her as the Young Avenger’s Hawkeye. Who would have guessed that this moment would later open the door to exciting team-ups for years to come?

