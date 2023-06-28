The Origin of Hela, Goddess of Death

One Hela’va Origin

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Hela debuted in JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #102. As an Asgardian, Hela possesses various abilities, such as enhanced strength and stamina; she also uses her powerful magic to lord over the dead. She often wields these abilities as the ruler of Hel and Niffleheim, which are two Asgardian realms of death, as well as when she attempts to take over Asgard and other worlds.

Hela’s exact origin in the Marvel Universe has always been mysterious. THOR & HERCULES: ENCYCLOPAEDIA MYTHOLOGICA (2009) #1 identified Hela as the daughter of Loki and a frost giant named Angerboda, bringing her in line with her counterpart in Norse mythology. That lineage also makes her the sister of both the Midgard Serpent and Fenris. Historically, she has allied herself with Loki on several occasions during attempts to defeat Odin and Thor.