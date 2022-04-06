Hellcat Unleashes Her Claws in New 'Iron Man/Hellcat Annual' #1 Cover by Artgerm

A major turning point for Hellcat’s super hero career arrives this June in IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1.

Continuing his transformative work on the character in the pages of IRON MAN, writer Christopher Cantwell will team up with artist Ruairí Coleman to deliver a story that will tackle the iconic character’s extraordinary history and reveal what’s to come with her romance with Iron Man. The giant-sized issue will take place directly after Tony’s shocking marriage proposal in IRON MAN #20 and see the pair on a trip to San Francisco, where Patsy with reunite with old friends and confront the darkest moments of her past.

To celebrate Hellcat’s upcoming spotlight, IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1 will have a collection of variant covers by the industry’s most acclaimed artists, including a show-stopping piece by Artgerm that will also be available as virgin variant cover!

“Hellcat has one of the most unique — and at times inscrutable — origin stories in Marvel Comics, but also one of my favorites,” Cantwell said. “I love that Patsy got her start in teen romance comics in the 40’s and yet was still somehow able to ride the wave into the rise of super heroes, becoming Hellcat. With an epic and circuitous backstory that now spans more than 75 years, I’ve had a blast exploring the rich tapestry that is Patsy — first in IRON MAN, and now with even more depth in this annual.”