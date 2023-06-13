'Hellfire Gala 2023' #1 Sets the Stage for Krakoan High Fashion, Drama, and the Fall of X

"Every year [at the Hellfire Gala], something really big has happened," editor Jordan D. White explained at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event. "The first year is when mutants surprised all of mankind by terraforming Mars in the moment and claiming it for mutant kind, which was a huge thing, obviously. At the second one, they were just kind of doing a little bit of a show off one, but that…it coincided with the world finding out that mutants have the power of resurrection and that no mutants die anymore. So that ended up being kind of not 100% great for them. But overall, okay, still they got some news out there about how great they are."

"They've got their plans for this year, but this year also is the issue that kicks off FALL OF X. So I'll definitely tell you, things don't go the way they planned. How bad that is, you will have to buy the book to see," he teased. "But let me tell you, this is a book you're going to absolutely want to buy. It is jam packed with the best artists we've got working on it right now. We've got Kris Anka, Josh Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Luciano Vecchio, and more. It is going to be a killer lineup."

Also revealed at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, Marvel and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will host the first ever real-life Hellfire Gala during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con in July! The event takes place Saturday, July 22 at PARQ Nightclub (615 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101) from 8 pm to 11 pm. Get your gowns, crowns, and capes ready! Tickets are now on sale. You can find more details at D23HellfireGala.com OR D23.com/HellfireGala.