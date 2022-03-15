The New X-Men Lineup Is Revealed Amidst Exposed Secrets and a Heartbreaking Betrayal at This Year's Hellfire Gala
Writer Gerry Duggan teams up with an all-star lineup of artists for a giant-sized 'Hellfire Gala' one-shot this June
Mark your calendar, because mutantkind is hosting another Hellfire Gala and it’s shaping up to be a night that Marvel fans dare not miss!
Superstar creators Gerry Duggan, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka will deliver 72 pages loaded with high-stakes drama, shocking character developments, and of course, showstopping Super Hero fashion.
At last year’s gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. This time around, they’ll once again set out to bring radical transformation to the Marvel Universe and are inviting every super hero on the planet to witness it. And when an uninvited guest crashes the party, the chaos that ensues will cause cracks in the very foundation of Krakoa and lead directly into the biggest Marvel story of the year: Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti’s JUDGMENT DAY!
All that, plus the reveal of the new X-Men lineup and the winner of the mega-popular X-Men fan vote. The seeds for what’s to come in the X-Men franchise over the next few years are planted right here!
"Last summer your host Emma Frost invited you to celebrate Krakoa with some fireworks. This year, it's about celebrating mutantdom's friendship with humanity,” Duggan explained. “Once again, we have a murderer's row of talent crafting a one-shot with revelations that will chart the biggest stories in the Marvel Universe. All that, and meet a new team of X-Men."
X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by MATTEO LOLLI, C.F. VILLA, KRIS ANKA, & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
On Sale 6/29
Stay tuned for more Hellfire Gala announcements, including this year’s stunning variant covers!
