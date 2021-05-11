Hellfire Gala Previews and Predictions: X-Men

While Jumbo Carnation is mutantkind’s most prominent fashion icon, designer Lucas Werneck is really leaving his mark on the Hellfire Gala. Werneck’s design for Colossus is already turning heads. Like many of his colleagues, Colossus has embraced the bare chest look. But by remaining in his armored form, he stands out from the crowd.

Werneck’s designs for Wolverine/Laura, Synch, and Sunfire are also very eye-catching. Laura’s dress has some asymmetrical elements, but it captures her inherently fierce qualities. Synch’s coat mimics the rainbow of colors that emerge when he uses his mutant powers. But underneath all of those colors is a stylish black suit. Finally, Sunfire’s outfit has a stunning array of colors, with an embroidered fire design. He looks like mutant royalty, and that’s probably what Sunfire was going for. If he’s going to be on the new team of X-Men, then Sunfire’s star is truly on the rise.

