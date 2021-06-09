Hellfire Gala Week Two: The Fireworks Are About To Begin

To kick things off, Magneto and Professor Charles Xavier made another attempt to recruit Namor by offering him a place on Krakoa’s Quiet Council. It’s not the first time they’ve made this offer, and both men have extensive history with Namor that goes all the way back to UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #6, when Namor briefly joined the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Namor has actually been a member of the X-Men on two occasions, most significantly when he helped found the island nation of Utopia during DARK REIGN.

Readers of AVENGERS (2018) know that Namor has been extremely aggressive towards the surface world lately. And he’s not exactly eager to throw in his lot with the mutants. Magneto and Xavier were very upfront about their reasons for approaching Namor again. They want powerful alliances to deter their growing roster of new enemies. In turn, Namor tells them that he controls over 70 percent of the planet through his dominion over the oceans, whereas they only control an island.

"Get back to me when you have something more to offer," said Namor.

Later that night, we witnessed the telepathic election of the new X-Men team. Nearly every mutant in the world was in telepathic contact with Jean Grey as they made their case to be on the new team. Doctor Strange was able to perceive some of it, but to the vast majority of the partygoers, it appeared as if the mutants simply spaced out.

Rogue was the first member of the new team to be announced. And it’s actually the first time that she’s been a full-time member since X-MEN (2013). EXCALIBUR #21 had a brief scene in which Rogue’s current team congratulated her. While Rogue is leaving them behind, Gambit and their three cats will maintain a residence in the lighthouse. As for Gambit, he has “plans” of his own.

Sunfire was one of the second generation X-Men from GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (1975) #1, but he’s never stayed with the team for any extended period of time before. Sunfire also has a connection with Rogue, since he asked her to absorb his psyche and powers in ROGUE (2004) #10-11 when he was seemingly about to die. They were also teammates on the Avengers Unity Squad and are soon to be teammates again.