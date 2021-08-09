Enter a World without Avengers in ‘Heroes Reborn’
Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice because there were no Avengers to find him. Instead this world has always been protected by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Squadron Supreme of America. And now the Squadron faces an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, like Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his Infinity Rings. But why is the Daywalker Blade the one man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been… reborn?
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65
- AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA #3
- CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3
- HELLIONS #11
- HEROES REBORN #1 EVENT DEBUT!
- IMMORTAL HULK #46
- IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #5
- MARAUDERS #20
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA DIRECTOR'S CUT #1
- STRANGE ACADEMY #10
- THE UNION #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE #3
- X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING #1
STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA (2021) #1
The Star Wars comic event you’ve been waiting for! The notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett has finally landed his greatest prize—Han Solo, frozen in carbonite for easy transport. Fett will bring the smuggler to Tatooine to collect the massive bounty placed on Solo’s head by the fearsome crime lord Jabba the Hutt. Sounds easy. What could go wrong?
AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA (2021) #3
The origin of America Chavez, the portal-punching, dimension-shattering, Multiverse-defending Super Hero continues!
Where'd you go, America? The face of America Chavez’s mysterious tormentor is revealed—and while whom America sees is shocking, to say the least, it's what they say that will shake the foundations of everything she knows. And then? It's just a matter of whether or not to believe them…
X-MEN: CURSE OF THE MAN-THING (2021) #1
Man-Thing’s curse has been revealed... but it’s under new management! Years ago, Doctor Ted Sallis was ready to give up anything to crack the SO-2 serum and deliver success to his growing family. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world... he did. Today, as cities spanning from the U.S. to Krakoa are besieged by fear-driven blazes, the Man-Thing must reckon with his past deeds if he hopes to emerge renewed and rescue a world on fire. But fighting from his lowest means that Man-Thing can rise to his highest, especially with the unexpected help of the X-Men’s resident sorceress Magik and her debuting team of monstrous mutants known as the Dark Riders!
THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE (2021) #3
Thor and Loki are transported to an alternate universe where they run into the Goddess of Thunder: Jane Foster! Can she help these misbehaving brothers find their way home?
CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2021) #3
Take a walk down memory lane with Spider-Man scribe Dan Slott and SAVAGE AVENGERS illustrator Greg Smallwood—as they unleash a tale of psychological terror against the backdrop of the MAXIMUM CARNAGE event that’ll have you seeing red!
