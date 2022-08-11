Meet the High Evolutionary, Marvel’s Gene-Altering Super Villain

During this early period, the High Evolutionary created a special suit to protect himself against physical attacks. He also began evolving animals to the point of sentience, resulting in the New Men. Some of his creations were decidedly more combat-oriented, and they became known as the Knights of Wundagore, with the High Evolutionary instilling in them a chivalric code. One of those evolved creatures, though, proved to have a penchant for evil. Wyndham enlisted the help of Thor to defeat this creation, dubbed Man-Beast.

Additionally, Wyndham made several important contributions to the wider Marvel Universe, some of which took decades to come to fruition. Jonathan Drew was the father of Jessica Drew, AKA Spider-Woman. During her time at Wundagore Mountain, the future hero became sick with radiation poisoning due to uranium at the location. Wyndham played a key role in her recovery and the superpowers that resulted from it. He also experimented on Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Pietro Maximoff (Quicksilver) as babies, giving them their powers as part of his research.

Wyndham eventually moved his research to space, where he faced a revolution from the New Men. That story ended with Wyndham using his own evolving technology on himself, which transformed him into a non-corporeal being closer to a god than a man. After lamenting his work and the folly of trying to alter nature, Wyndham devolved his New Men back into their original forms and disappeared.

The High Evolutionary didn’t stay gone forever, though. Wyndham returned, still boasting some of the powers from his evolutionary upgrade, saying his time as a non-corporeal being proved too lonely for the human part of him. He soon began his new project: Counter-Earth. This time around, Wyndham wanted to create a version of his home planet without such problems as evil.