Your Complete Guide to This Year's 'Marvel's Voices: Comunidades' #1

"A Small Mercy" starring Nova



Written by Fabian Nicieza

Art by Paco Medina

Inks by Walden Wong

Colors by Ceci de la Cruz

Legendary creator Fabian Nicieza and superstar artist Paco Medina take to the stars in an action-packed Nova adventure!

"The Marvel's Voices anthologies are great opportunities to reach new audiences, and it was a pleasure to participate in Comunidades," Nicieza said. "I've loved reading the Sam Alexander version of Nova and working with the always-excellent Paco Medina on the character was great fun!"

Medina also shared his emotional connection to Nova. "I am extremely proud to be part of this book. Giving voice to a character of Mexican origin just like me in the Marvel Universe is a unique privilege. I’d like to share how I met Sam Alexander: In April 2013 I received the script for NOVA #6 at the same time I received the bad news that my mother was in the hospital with a stroke."

He continued his story, saying, "without thinking about it, I decided to hang on for life and I took along my pencils and artboards so I can work on the book in the hallways of the hospital while I was taking care of my mother in the morning. I remember drawing a large phoenix for a double page spread and it was this vision that would fill me with great strength when I lost my mother that spring. It is for this reason that Nova, Sam Alexander is such an endearing character to me, I can only see him as a great friend who accompanied me through the bad times and every time I see him again I just want to give him a big hug and invite him home for lunch. Being Mexican as well as being Latino, beyond skin color or language, is to feel proud of your family and to always fight for the ones you love with all your heart. I’m thankful to be part of this.”