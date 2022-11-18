Shuri as the Black Panther

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60! Use code MUSAVE60 at checkout.

Stealthy. Teched-out. Lethal. Since her introduction in BLACK PANTHER (2005) #2, Princess Shuri has been a proud protector of Wakanda. Her passion to become a Black Panther once led her to sneak out of her chambers to compete for the mantle in ritual combat. Of course, against her mother’s wishes. But Shuri’s first attempt to become the Black Panther was interrupted—and in her eyes, her older brother, T'Challa, had stolen her dream.

Shuri did experience a taste of what the Black Panther mantle requires, and her own outer limits, in BLACK PANTHER (2005) #6. Stuck inside the Great Mound with Radioactive Man, Shuri sliced the man in half with the Black Knight’s Ebony Blade. Instead of feeling relief in defeating the villain, she was overwhelmed by her potential to kill. As a future Black Panther, Shuri learned the hard way that she would need to be physically and mentally prepared for tough situations like these. One day, Shuri would lead Wakanda…

And that day came in BLACK PANTHER (2009) #1.