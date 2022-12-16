Marvel Celebrates 50 Quacktastic Years of Howard the Duck with Anniversary Cover Program
See Howard the Duck team up with your favorite Marvel heroes all throughout 2023.
Next year marks 50 years of one of the strangest and most endearing characters in all of comics—Howard the Duck! Marvel Comics will pay tribute to the iconic fowl with a year-long series of variant covers featuring the lovable loner teaming up across the Marvel Universe.
From nabbing the Infinity Gauntlet to battling alongside Mary Jane and Black Cat, these delightful pieces showcase Howard the Duck’s one-of-a-kind style, and fans can find them gracing the covers of Marvel’s hottest titles starting in February!
Can’t get enough Howard? Readers can also celebrate Howard’s milestone by picking up MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 1 and the upcoming MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 2. Enjoy Steve Gerber and his artistic cohorts Val Mayerik, Frank Brunner, and Gene Colan’s satirical Howard masterpieces, including his first appearance and his greatest adventures, are all restored in Masterworks glory!
On Sale 2/15
AVENGERS FOREVER #14 HOWARD THE DUCK PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER by DAVID TALASKI
MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #3 HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER by CARLOS GOMEZ
On Sale 3/1
COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1 HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER by CORY SMITH
On Sale 4/19
WARLOCK: REBIRTH #1 HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER by RON LIM
Check out the first four HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVERS now and stay tuned for more reveals!
