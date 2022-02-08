Dive Into the World of Wakanda with These Comic Stories
- BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA VOL. 1: EYE OF THE STORM
- BLACK PANTHER AND THE CREW: WE ARE THE STREETS
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 4: AVENGERS OF THE NEW WORLD PART 1
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 5: AVENGERS OF THE NEW WORLD PART 2
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 6: INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART ONE
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 7: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART TWO
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 8: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART THREE
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 9: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART FOUR
- BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
- BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4
- BLACK PANTHER BY JACK KIRBY VOL. 1
- BLACK PANTHER EPIC COLLECTION: PANTHER'S PREY
- BLACK PANTHER EPIC COLLECTION: PANTHER'S RAGE
- BLACK PANTHER EPIC COLLECTION: REVENGE OF THE BLACK PANTHER
- BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL
- BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 1
- BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 2
- BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 3
- BLACK PANTHER: BACK TO AFRICA
- BLACK PANTHER: BAD MUTHA
- BLACK PANTHER: DEADLIEST OF THE SPECIES
- BLACK PANTHER: DOOMWAR
- BLACK PANTHER: FOUR THE HARD WAY
- BLACK PANTHER: KILLMONGER - BY ANY MEANS
- BLACK PANTHER: LITTLE GREEN MEN
- BLACK PANTHER: LONG LIVE THE KING
- BLACK PANTHER: PANTHER'S QUEST
- BLACK PANTHER: POWER
- BLACK PANTHER: THE BRIDE
- BLACK PANTHER: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR - FEAR ITSELF
- BLACK PANTHER: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
- BLACK PANTHER: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR VOL. 1: URBAN JUNGLE
- BLACK PANTHER: THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN ALIVE - THE KINGPIN OF WAKANDA
- BLACK PANTHER: VISIONS OF WAKANDA
- BLACK PANTHER: WHO IS THE BLACK PANTHER?
- BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA
- CAPTAIN AMERICA/BLACK PANTHER: FLAGS OF OUR FATHERS
- CIVIL WAR: BLACK PANTHER
- FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE MYSTERY OF THE BLACK PANTHER
- KLAWS OF THE PANTHER
- MARVEL KNIGHTS BLACK PANTHER BY PRIEST & TEXEIRA: THE CLIENT
- MARVEL'S BLACK PANTHER PRELUDE
- RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER
- SECRET INVASION: BLACK PANTHER
- SHURI VOL. 1: THE SEARCH FOR BLACK PANTHER
- SHURI VOL. 2: 24/7 VIBRANIUM
- SHURI: WAKANDA FOREVER
- WAKANDA FOREVER
- X-MEN/BLACK PANTHER: WILD KINGDOM
BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 1
An excellent entry point!
National Book Award winner and New York Times Best-Selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates places King T’Challa at the forefront of change as Wakanda, the famed African nation of advanced technology and warrior traditions, enters a colossal new age. A superhuman group known only as “The People” pushes Black Panther and Shuri to move with the times... or get swept up. An artistically astounding run that co-stars Storm, Luke Cage, and Misty Knight. Follow this one up with “The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda,” AKA Black Panther in space.
Collects BLACK PANTHER (2016) #1-4, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52.
BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA
This anthology series covers it all: Love. Superhuman triumph. Tales of modernity. Tales of tradition. Developing and further evolving the mythos of Coates’ BLACK PANTHER (2016), “World of Wakanda” offers an origin to the many characters introduced in that run. Poet Yona Harvey (Hemming the Water) focuses on the story of Zenzi, the political revolutionary who became an ally to Changamire as part of “The People.” Novelist Roxane Gay (Bad Feminist, Hunger) centers on the blossoming romance of Ayo and Aneka, former members of the Dora Milaje, who would go on to become their own force for good as the Midnight Angels.
SHURI VOL. 1: THE SEARCH FOR BLACK PANTHER
Nnedi Okorafor (Lagoon, Who Fears Death) is a Nigerian-American novelist who has been writing “African futuristic environments for over a decade.” This love and expertise in Africanfuturism led her to write Shuri’s first solo series! Black Panther’s techno-whiz sister must step into power after her brother is lost on a space mission (see: 2018’s BLACK PANTHER)… and even though Shuri is happiest in a lab, a nation without a leader is a vulnerable one. Now, everyone is looking at the next in line for the throne. Wakanda expects Shuri to take on the mantle of Black Panther once more and lead their great nation—but she’d rather be testing gauntlets than throwing them down! So it’s time for Shuri to go rescue her brother yet again—with a little help from Storm, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, of course! But when her outer-space adventure puts the entire cultural history of her continent at risk from an energy-sapping alien threat, can Shuri and Iron Man save Africa?
Collects SHURI (2018) #1-5.
BLACK PANTHER: KILLMONGER - BY ANY MEANS
First introduced in 1973’s “Panther’s Rage,” Killmonger has long been one of T’Challa’s most persistent enemies, grounded by a righteous mission to overtake, if not overthrow, Wakanda’s throne. Author Bryan Edward Hill presents a further look behind Killmonger’s motivations in this 2018 origin series. Long before he became “Killmonger,” he was a boy known as N’Jadaka, a child who was stolen from his home and taught only the world’s cruelties. A boy who knew the Black Panther only as a fairy tale. Until…
Collects KILLMONGER (2018) #1-5.
