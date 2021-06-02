Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley Seek Out the Final Answer to the Hulk's Uncontrollable Rage in a New Series

“Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is,” Cates said. “Haha... oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You’re about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry... and guess what? Well... pretty sure you’re gonna like us a lot when we’re angry.”

Fans can get their first glimpse at what’s in store in this year’s Free Comic Book Day title, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/HULK (2021) #1, available at participating comics shops on August 14. In the meantime, check out the main cover and stay tuned for more information on this explosive upcoming era of Hulk!

