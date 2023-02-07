A Daring Film Crew Exposes Never-Before-Seen Truths about the Hulk in 'Hulk Annual' #1

Readers will get a chance to witness the Hulk’s fury from a horrifying new perspective in a fascinating new HULK ANNUAL this May!

Written by David Pepose (SAVAGE AVENGERS) and drawn by Caio Majado (EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE), the over-sized issue will present “The Viridian Project,” a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. Set in the town that birthed the Hulk, the story will introduce a ragtag group of young filmmakers who set out to uncover the truth behind the green goliath’s origin, but end up getting a firsthand look at his deadly rage! The terrifying tale will keep readers on the edge of their seat with thrills as well as thought-provoking insights into Hulk’s effect on the world around him.

A documentary crew is on the hunt for a monster at the heart of a gamma radiation leak, but they get much more than they bargained for when they’re caught in the middle of a brawl between two unstoppable giants, as Hulk battles an unleashed Giganto!

"When my editor Wil Moss first reached out to me about writing this HULK ANNUAL, it took me a beat to wrap my head around the enormity of it all,” Pepose said. “The Hulk is such a massive character, just this larger-than-life figure who is equal parts man, monster, and unstoppable force of nature. And it's that feeling of unfathomable scale that we're looking to explore in 'The Viridian Project,' our found-footage story about a team of filmmakers shooting a documentary on the legacy of Bruce Banner... and the horrors they discover when they actually find him. It's been incredibly exciting to dive into the Hulk's adventures through this truly human lens, and I can't wait for readers to witness first-hand what it's like to ride out an encounter with The Strongest One There Is!"

In addition, HULK ANNUAL #1 will include an exclusive preview of the Hulk’s next era that a new creative team will be kicking off this summer! Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the full announcement!