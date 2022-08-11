The Hulk Family Explained

Bruce Banner’s alter ego used to love saying “Hulk is the strongest one there is!” That may be true, but Bruce is not the only Hulk there is. He was simply the first. It sure seems like almost everyone important in Bruce’s life has become a Hulk at one point. His wife, Betty Ross, his father-in-law, General “Thunderbolt” Ross, his cousin, Jennifer Walters, and even his best friend, Rick Jones, have all Hulked out and gone green...or red as the case may be.

Fortunately, there’s a very simple way to break down the Hulk family and how they’re related to each other. There are also a handful of friends and associates like Amadeus Cho and Doc Samson who have their own Hulk or gamma powers. So, let’s start at the top of the tree and work our way down.

