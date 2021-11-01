Agatha Harkness Shows Hulkling and Wiccan New Possibilities

The latest from the Infinity Comics lineup, this series is designed exclusively for phone and tablet, and told in vertically-scrolling format.

“As a relatively new artist to the Marvel catalogue I feel incredibly lucky for this to be one of the first stories I've seen to completion,” says series artist Jodi Nishijima. “Specifically because the story as provided by Josh is not only beautiful, but very relatable. The nature of Hulkling and Wiccan's relationship as a young queer couple resonates with me, but it's their feelings of uncertainty for the future and their anxieties to do right by each other that feels authentic in a way that I relate to.”

“Working with Jodi has been a treat! She’s able to wring every last ounce of emotion out of my scripts, and each panel is a work of art,” continues Trujillo. “I think fans are going to fall in love with her unique style and storytelling ability.”

Sample the first issue of HULKLING & WICCAN, and stay tuned for remaining chapters of the “Possibilities” arc every Monday on the Marvel Unlimited app.