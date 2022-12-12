'Immortal X-Men' Named IGN's Best Comic Book Series or Original Graphic Novel of 2022

2022 has been a tumultuous year for the X-Men. Beginning in the throes of INFERNO (2021), which revealed Moira MacTaggert's insidious machinations behind the creation of Krakoa, and carrying through to A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022), which launched a war between mutantkind and the Eternals, this year has put Marvel's merry mutants through the wringer time and time again. All that conflict created the groundwork for Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, and Michele Bandini's IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022), which was just named IGN's Best Comic Book Series or Original Graphic Novel of 2022.

"Kieron Gillen's IMMORTAL X-MEN is the best X-book to come along since HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X so dramatically overturned the status quo back in 2019," IGN said of the series. "This series sets its sights on the Quiet Council ruling over the mutant nation of Krakoa, exploring the deepening rifts and rivalries that form as Krakoa's honeymoon phase fades. With nuanced characters, consistently great art from the likes of Lucas Werneck and Michele Bandini, and Gillen's always delightful sense of humor, this is the X-Men comic every fan should be reading."

"It's also worth pointing out that Immortal X-Men is deeply intertwined with A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY, easily the best Marvel crossover since [Jonathan] Hickman's SECRET WARS. Few writers could have juggled such a massive story without losing one bit of momentum," they added.

Additionally, superstar artist Alex Ross' original graphic novel FANTASTIC FOUR: FULL CIRCLE was included in the list of nominees.