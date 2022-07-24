Fan-Favorite Series ‘It’s Jeff’ Returns to Marvel Unlimited This September
Jeff the Land Shark will be back for Season Two!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60 by using code MUSAVE60 at checkout!
Announced today at San Diego Comic-Con’s Women of Marvel panel, IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC will return this September! Jeff the Land Shark takes the Marvel Universe by storm (and sea) once again in the exclusive Infinity Comics format on the Marvel Unlimited app. The series will be written by the Eisner-nominated team of Kelly Thompson, with art by Gurihiru, and edited by Sarah Brunstad.
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information!
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!