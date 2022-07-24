Fan-Favorite Series ‘It’s Jeff’ Returns to Marvel Unlimited This September

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get your first year of Marvel Unlimited for just $60 by using code MUSAVE60 at checkout!

Announced today at San Diego Comic-Con’s Women of Marvel panel, IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC will return this September! Jeff the Land Shark takes the Marvel Universe by storm (and sea) once again in the exclusive Infinity Comics format on the Marvel Unlimited app. The series will be written by the Eisner-nominated team of Kelly Thompson, with art by Gurihiru, and edited by Sarah Brunstad.