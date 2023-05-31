InHyuk Lee on This Year’s AAPI Heritage Month Variant Covers

InHyuk Lee, the celebrated best-selling cover artist, has brought his talents once again to 2023’s lineup of AAPI Heritage Month variants! Across four gorgeous pieces, the artist depicts some of Marvel’s brightest new stars including Iron Fist, Tiger Division’s Taegukgi, and Sister Dagger, as well as longtime fan favorite Sister Grimm (Nico Minoru) of Runaways fame. These four covers, all available in comic shops, highlight the artist’s breathtaking style, plus each contains a backup story with the featured cover star teaming up with the series’ titular character!

In an exclusive interview with Marvel.com, we spoke to InHyuk Lee about his unique digital process, favorite designs from the AAPI Heritage Month cover lineup, and even the Marvel characters he relates to the most.

For your AAPI Heritage Month covers, was there a character that you particularly enjoyed working on?

INHYUK LEE: I drew the first 9 AAPI variant covers in 2021, and 4 more variants this year. Out of my 13 variants, I like the Silk cover for THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #72 the most. I love drawing the Spider-Man universe so of course I love Silk too. I am a character concept designer and I am interested in the Techwear concept, so I designed all the characters in the Techwear style, and among them, I think Silk and Ms. Marvel (CAPTAIN MARVEL #31) are the best designed. I like both, but in terms of color, Silk is closer to my style, so I will choose Silk.