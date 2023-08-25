'Invincible Iron Man' #10 Preview Prepares the Wedding of Emma Frost & Tony Stark
In a special first look at 'Invincible Iron Man' #10, Tony Stark and Emma Frost fend off Wilson Fisk, Feilong, and more on their way down the aisle.
In INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #10 by Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri, Anthony Edward Stark will take Emma Grace Frost's hand in marriage—but the road there is long and filled with danger.
Following the devastating events of the third annual Hellfire Gala, mutantkind is now almost universally hated and feared across the globe. Although Emma Frost went underground alongside the rest of the X-Men, she has continued to operate in public as Hazel Kendall, Stark's assistant, after he helped her in the wake of Orchis' attack. Now, one thing has led to another, and… well…
A special first look at INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #10 offers a glimpse at a few critical moments leading up to the Stark/Frost nuptials. In one page, Stark stands defensively in front of Frost as he points up at Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk, the Hellfire Club's new White King. Much to Stark's dismay, Frost-as-Hazel zeroes in on Feilong, one of the orchestrators behind Orchis' attack on Krakoa, and prepares to remove her X-gene-dampening ring in another page. Then, Stark dons his new stealth armor to infiltrate a facility guarded by heavily armed drones.
Prepare for Emma Frost and Tony Stark's wedding with a special first look at INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10 below!
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Connecting Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
Variant Cover by MEGHAN HETRICK
On Sale 9/27
Is this wedding over before it even begins? Find out in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10, on sale September 27!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.