'Iron Fist' #1 Introduces a New Protector of K’un-Lun

Where did the latest Iron Fist come from? What’s his connection to K’un-Lun? How will he serve the Marvel Universe? Danny Rand wants to know, and so do we, so we went ahead and asked IRON FIST (2022) writer Alyssa Wong all about it and picked up valuable intel on her own journey along the way!

Going way back, how were you first exposed to Marvel Comics? What were your favorite characters and books growing up?

ALYSSA WONG: When I was a kid, I had this Spider-Man encyclopedia that I used to read all the time. My favorite character was Venom, followed by Carnage (AKA “Evil Strawberry Venom” to my 8-year-old self). I've always loved symbiotes and weird biology, and I wanted nothing more than to befriend a Venom of my own.

How did you break into writing? From there, how did you get involved with comics?

ALYSSA WONG: My first published short story, "The Fisher Queen," came out in 2014 and was nominated for several science fiction and fantasy awards, including the Nebula Award, Hugo Award, Bram Stoker Award, and World Fantasy Award. After that, my story "Hungry Daughters of Starving Mothers" won the 2015 Nebula and World Fantasy Awards, and "You'll Surely Drown Here If You Stay" won the Locus Award the following year.

I was working on Overwatch at Blizzard Entertainment in 2019 when Greg Pak (who I adore) called me. He'd read some of my work and was looking for a co-writer for some short Wave and Aero comics. That's how I started writing comics for Marvel!

My first Marvel stories were those Wave and Aero 10-page backups co-written with Greg. After that, I wrote a little 3-page teenage dirtbag Jubilee and Wolverine story for FEARLESS (2019) #3. My first solo full 20-page comic, though, was FUTURE FIGHT FIRSTS: WHITE FOX (2019) #1, where I got to explore White Fox's origin story. In a lot of ways, she was my first. White Fox is always going to hold a special place in my heart.

So, what’s your history with Iron Fist as both a fan and a professional?

ALYSSA WONG: I first learned about Iron Fist in college, but I didn't really get into it until about a year or two ago. Matt Fraction, Ed Brubaker, and David Aja's IMMORTAL IRON FIST (2006) was my introduction to the comics. That, and Kaare Andrews and Afu Chan's IMMORTAL IRON FISTS (2017), which is more of a classic Young Adult story about a teenage Pei and her surrogate parent Danny Rand. Those are two of my touchstone Iron Fist stories.

How were you approached to work on this project?

ALYSSA WONG: My editors, Mark Paniccia and Tom Groneman, asked me if I'd be interested in writing Iron Fist—specifically, if I'd be interested in writing Lin Lie, AKA Sword Master, as the brand-new Iron Fist. I've loved hot-headed Lin Lie since reading Greg Pak and Gang Hyuk Lim's WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS (2019), so I was immediately intrigued.

At the end of Larry Hama and Dave Wachter's IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON (2021), Danny Rand chooses to give up his Iron Fist powers to save the world. In doing so, he opens the door for a new Iron Fist to take up the mantle. We'd been discussing who would be a fun new Iron Fist, and Sword Master's name came up. Mark and Tom asked me to come up with a pitch, and the rest is history.

I came up with a bunch of ideas and we workshopped the story from there. The most important thing on my mind was that I knew we had to shatter Lin Lie's sword for him to start his journey as Iron Fist. Lin Lie losing his identity and dealing with grief while struggling to fit into the role of Iron Fist was a big impetus for this story.