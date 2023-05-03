Iron Fist: Pei Must Find Her Way as a Warrior in a New Story from ‘Marvel’s Voices’
The youngest person to bear the mark of the Iron Fist stars in an all-new arc from the Infinity Comics ‘Marvel’s Voices’ anthology series!
New on the Marvel Unlimited app from creators Jeremy Holt, Guillermo Sanna, and Antonio Fabela: the newest story arc from Infinity Comics’ MARVEL’S VOICES anthology series begins in MARVEL’S VOICES: IRON FIST PEI #51!
Pei in peril! Academic peril that is…
Formerly the youngest person to bear the mark of the Iron Fist, Pei is struggling to find direction now that she no longer has her powers. But when an encounter with a school bully gets out of hand over a mysterious artifact gifted to her by former Iron Fist, Danny Rand, no one is prepared for the adventure it sets her off on—least of all, Pei!
Grab your first look at “Pei: Wayward Warrior” guest-starring Luke Cage in MARVEL’S VOICES: IRON FIST PEI #51 now, then read it in full on the Marvel Unlimited app! New chapters of this six part arc will drop each Wednesday only on the app.
