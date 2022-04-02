Who Is Wu Ao-Shi? Iron Fist's Chi Archer, Explained

Meet Cute

That day, Wu Ao-Shi sat on the lip of a fountain eating plain rice when a fisherman approached her and offered her a fish simply because she still looked hungry. As the story goes, “It was the first thing she had ever been given, and a fine start to their lives together.”

The fisherman knew they were destined to be together forever when he discovered two rings made of pure silver inside of a fish he caught. He immediately brought the rings home to Wu Ao-Shi and asked her to be his bride. She agreed without hesitation.

However, despite their happiness in that moment, it was not the end of their journey. After all, she was still on the path to becoming the Iron Fist, an ambition he never quite understood or appreciated. The idea of her facing Shou-Lao the Undying frightened him. He knew his love would put herself in mortal peril that day and he couldn’t bear to see her hurt – or, worse, killed – in an attempt to become the Iron Fist.

Nevertheless, Wu Ao-Shi went on to face Shou-Lao. Many K’un-Lun citizens came to watch that day, and not everyone hoped she would succeed. Despite his worry, the fisherman also attended. Wu Ao-Shi was, of course, successful in her trial and returned with the Iron Fist after she defeated Shou-Lao faster than anyone before her.

Love and Duty

After she returned home, Wu Ao-Shi blessed their wedding rings with Shou-Lao’s chi, so that they glowed when they were near each other, but the fisherman’s doubts remained. Eventually, he decided he couldn’t bear to watch her risk her life anymore and left her in the dead of night while she was asleep. He headed to the world of men, finding refuge in Pingham Bay, where he experienced some peace and prosperity – for a time.

But Wu Ao-Shi “found this choice unacceptable.” As a result, she told the Thunderer about her decision to follow the fisherman into the world of men. The Thunderer was furious, believing that Wu Ao-Shi had chosen love over duty. However, Wu Ao-Shi saw no difference between them; love and duty were one and the same.

When she set out into the world of men, Wu Ao-Shi found her path was not as easy as her husband’s, but she battled the elements as efficiently as she fought men. She quickly discovered that the world of men relied on currency for such essentials as eating, so she turned her skillset into a career as hired muscle.

For a time, Wu Ao-Shi found great success beating people up for money. As she traveled in search of her husband, her legend grew, spreading across the land from village to village. Her husband, too, enjoyed the fruits of his labors – until Wokou pirates arrived in Pinghai Bay and enslaved the people living there.