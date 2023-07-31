Comics
Published July 31, 2023
Iron Man Artist Bob Layton Tours South Korea This August
Get all the details on how to meet, learn from and celebrate comics this summer with a classic Marvel Comics artist!
This August in South Korea, legendary Marvel Comics artist Bob Layton will be appearing throughout the month at a series of events hosted by Dice & Comics Cafe in Seoul, South Korea. The month of August is filled with comics celebration events ranging from an exclusive USO event held at Camp Humphrey's Maude Hall to a masterclass weekend where you can learn the art of comics storytelling direct from Bob Layton himself!
Below is the full schedule of events planned:
- August 2 - USO Meet and Greet - 11am-1pm at Camp Humphrey's Maude Hall. This opportunity is only open to USFK DoD ID card holders.
- August 4 and August 11 - Bob Layton Masterclass - held at Dice & Comics Cafe in Seoul. Learn comics art from Bob Layton and aspiring artists can bring their portfolios for critique and advice.
- August 19-25: Seoul Comics Week @ Metaground Seoul - Week long comics celebration at the MetaGround pop-up space with Bob Layton as the honored guest.
- August 26 - Iron Man Drawing Contest Awards - Dice & Comics Cafe will host a sketch contest to "Create your own Iron Man armor" with different age categories and cool prizes. The contest event starts in early August and winners will be revealed at the August 26 event.