Patsy Walker Throws One Hell of a Party in ‘Iron Man/Hellcat Annual’ #1 First Look
Patsy Walker’s dream wedding to Iron Man takes a hellish turn in a new preview for ‘Iron Man/Hellcat Annual’ #1.
Patsy Walker’s dream wedding is a total nightmare.
After Tony Stark pops the question to her in IRON MAN #20, Patsy will return home to San Francisco in Christopher Cantwell and Ruairi Coleman’s IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1. As she grapples with the fallout of Tony’s proposal, she’ll be forced to confront her past and her fears about getting married for a third time…as well as a supernatural crisis that may drag them both to Hell – forever.
In a special first look at Coleman’s artwork for IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1, the beautiful bride attempts to cut the wedding cake with her armor-clad groom at her side. To her horror, the knife snaps and breaks. When she looks down, she finds her hand has transformed into claws, which she then uses to slash the cake – only to find rot and gore inside.
Another page sees Patsy descending a staircase at a crowded mansion party wearing a dress and a masquerade mask in her signature yellow and blue. A man grabs her by the arm before turning into a demon before her very eyes. Finally, in another page, Iron Man comes to her aid. Upon entering the mansion, he discovers a bed covered in blood before finding Patsy passed out on the floor. He kneels down the check her while a stuffed rabbit looks on.
Join the party in a special first look at IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1 below!
IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1
Written by Christopher Cantwell
Art by Ruairi Coleman
Cover by Logan Lubera
On Sale 6/29
Can Hellcat and Iron Man beat back the flames of Hell itself? Check out the preview below, and find out for yourself when IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1 goes on sale June 29.
