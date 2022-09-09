Fan-Favorite Series 'It’s Jeff' Returns to Marvel Unlimited

Read more about the new bonus issues, then head over to the app to read these three adventures in full!

IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC #14: "Fire-Eater." Jeff frolics in a field of fireflies...and takes an unfortunate snack break!

IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC #15: "The Jeff-Verse." Jeff discovers a whole toy store full of Jeffs!

