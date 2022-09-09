Fan-Favorite Series 'It’s Jeff' Returns to Marvel Unlimited
He’s back! Read three new adventures starring Jeff the Land Shark on the Marvel Unlimited app.
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Jeff the Land Shark takes the Marvel Universe by storm (and sea) once again in the exclusive Infinity Comics format! Starting today, fans can read three new issues from the Eisner-nominated fan-favorite IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC written by Kelly Thompson with art by Gurihiru. In the first issue, “Cone of Doom,” little Jeff injures his tail, but has a hard time leaving the healing wound alone!
Read more about the new bonus issues, then head over to the app to read these three adventures in full!
IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC #14: "Fire-Eater." Jeff frolics in a field of fireflies...and takes an unfortunate snack break!
IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC #15: "The Jeff-Verse." Jeff discovers a whole toy store full of Jeffs!
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!