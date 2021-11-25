Celebrate Thanksgiving with Jeff the Land Shark

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our all-new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and save 50% off your first month!

Read IT’S JEFF #12, only on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Jeff the Land Shark celebrates Thanksgiving in this Infinity Comics special, a brand-new release starring Hawkeye: Kate Bishop and a who’s who of Marvel heroes!

Kate Bishop has something yummy in the oven, and little Jeff just can’t wait to take a bite. No, really. He cannot wait.