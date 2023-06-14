J. Jonah Jameson’s History with Doc Ock, Explained

HOW DOCTOR OCTOPUS MET J. JONAH JAMESON

Shortly after the lab accident that bonded four tentacles to Otto Octavius’ body, Jameson asked a young Peter Parker to get pictures of the injured scientist for The Daily Bugle in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #3 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. With this seemingly simple request, Jameson inadvertently set up one of Spider-Man’s greatest rivalries by sending Parker on a collision course with Octavius.

When Parker arrived at the hospital treating Octavius, he found Doctor Octopus holding the staff and patients of the hospital hostage. Although Doc Ock decidedly won his first fight with Spider-Man, the Web-Slinger ultimately rallied and defeated him thanks to an inspiring speech from the Human Torch.

After Doctor Octopus escaped a subsequent fight with Spider-Man, Jameson publicized the villain’s victory in The Daily Bugle in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #12 by Lee and Ditko. Octavius then attacked the Bugle office and took Betty Brant hostage to lure Spider-Man into a fight.

After ensnaring Jameson and Peter Parker in his tentacles, Doctor Octopus ordered Jameson to get a message to Spider-Man about his whereabouts on Coney Island. Although he felt ill, Spider-Man accepted the villain’s challenge, but he was quickly defeated in battle.

When a victorious Ock unmasked Spider-Man in front of Jameson, he stared in disbelief, thinking that Peter had merely impersonated the Web-Slinger to save Betty. After recovering for a night, Spider-Man defeated Doctor Octopus during their next battle in front of Betty and Jameson.