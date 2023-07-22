Witness J. Michael Straczynski's Vision For Steve Rogers' Past, Present, And Future In The New Captain America #1

Esteemed writer and filmmaker J. Michael Straczynski, known for celebrated runs on Amazing Spider-Man and Thor, returns to Marvel Comics and will be taking the reins of one of its greatest icons in a new run of CAPTAIN AMERICA! Joined by artist Jesús Saiz and colorist Matt Hollingsworth, Straczynski has bold plans for Captain America with a saga that takes root in Steve Rogers’ earliest days but threatens to throw his future into chaos.

Even before he became Marvel’s star-spangled hero, Steve Rogers was a fighter. Embark on a fascinating journey to never-before-seen days of Steve’s youth where a powerful evil seeks to end Cap’s legacy before it begins. And back in the present, Captain America is giving back to the community in ways only he can by tackling crime on the local level. All that changes when this existential threat from the past begins making moves towards Steve in the here and now, starting with recruiting some of his most deadliest former foes. In addition to deepening of the Captain America’s comic book mythos, Straczynski and Saiz will also delve into a largely unexplored chapter of Steve’s life in the late 1930s, as the fascism swallowing Europe threatened to take root in New York City.