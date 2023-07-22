Witness J. Michael Straczynski's Vision For Steve Rogers' Past, Present, And Future In The New Captain America #1
J. Michael Straczynski and Jesús Saiz’s CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 hits stands on September 20!
Esteemed writer and filmmaker J. Michael Straczynski, known for celebrated runs on Amazing Spider-Man and Thor, returns to Marvel Comics and will be taking the reins of one of its greatest icons in a new run of CAPTAIN AMERICA! Joined by artist Jesús Saiz and colorist Matt Hollingsworth, Straczynski has bold plans for Captain America with a saga that takes root in Steve Rogers’ earliest days but threatens to throw his future into chaos.
Even before he became Marvel’s star-spangled hero, Steve Rogers was a fighter. Embark on a fascinating journey to never-before-seen days of Steve’s youth where a powerful evil seeks to end Cap’s legacy before it begins. And back in the present, Captain America is giving back to the community in ways only he can by tackling crime on the local level. All that changes when this existential threat from the past begins making moves towards Steve in the here and now, starting with recruiting some of his most deadliest former foes. In addition to deepening of the Captain America’s comic book mythos, Straczynski and Saiz will also delve into a largely unexplored chapter of Steve’s life in the late 1930s, as the fascism swallowing Europe threatened to take root in New York City.
Get your first look at this profound new series in the thrilling CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 trailer above. First shown this past weekend at the Marvel: Heroes, Hulks and Super-Soldiers panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the new trailer features never-before-seen artwork including an epic motorcycle battle, exciting teamups with the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man, and a heartfelt memory of Steve with his mother.
Speaking with io9, Straczynski says, “Overall, the goal is to do some really challenging stories, some really fun stories, and get inside Steve’s head to see who he really is in ways that may not have been fully explored before. If folks like what I did with Peter in Amazing Spider-Man, and Thor in, well… Thor, then they should give this a shot, because I’m really swinging for the bleachers in this one!”
What future awaits the man out of time? Find out when CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 hits stands on September 20.
CAPTAIN AMERICA #1
Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI
Art and Cover by JESÚS SAIZ
Colors by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH
On Sale 9/20
See below for the full variant cover gallery with covers by Frank Miller, John Romita Jr., Humberto Ramos, Gary Frank and more!
