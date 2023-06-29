War Machine’s Greatest Moments

Iron Man’s armors are some of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe. And outside of Tony Stark himself, no one has more experience using Stark’s suits in action than Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, who operates as the armored hero War Machine. Whether he’s flying high in that signature armor or wearing the Iron Man or Iron Patriot suits, Rhodes has forged a heroic legacy with serious firepower. From his time on teams like the Avengers and Force Works to his missions as a solo hero, War Machine has overcome immense personal struggles and achieved countless feats that cement him as one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Take a closer look at some of War Machine’s most impressive moments in the comics. These are Rhodes’ most resounding—and dramatic—victories as a solo hero both inside and outside the armor.

SAVING IRON MAN’S ARMORY FROM OBADIAH STANE

James Rhodes was Tony Stark’s chief engineer when he debuted in IRON MAN (1968) #118 by David Michelinie, Bob Layton, and John Byrne. But when Stark could not pilot his armor, Rhodey stepped into Stark’s jet boots and took over as Iron Man! Even though Rhodey had to figure out how to operate the armor on the fly, he saved the rest of Stark’s armors from Obadiah Stane in IRON MAN (1968) #174. When Stane took over Stark International and tried to claim the Iron Man armors as his, Rhodey and his partner Morley Erwin snuck into Stark’s lab and programmed Iron Man’s spare suits to fly into the middle of the ocean. After a brief fight with some Atlanteans, Rhodey ultimately destroyed the spare suits and proved himself as an effective guardian of Stark’s legacy.