January 25’s New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this week’s Marvel Comics: It's the end of the world as we know it, but at least Mister Sinister feels fine. For now. Can that last? Especially when readers discover that he really is his own worst enemy...

The universe-melting X-event SINS OF SINISTER begins this week, in a horror timeline that makes the “Age of Apocalypse” look like the X-Men Swimsuit Special. Join creators Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, Bryan Valenza, and more as they kick off the X-Men crossover Sinister has been planning since the beginning.

Uncover the first step in SINS OF SINISTER (2023) #1, on sale this Wednesday, January 25. And, grab the full list of this week’s new comic releases, including additions to digital comics super-service Marvel Unlimited!