January 5's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
Jonathan Hickman’s time with the X-Men ends with the dramatic conclusion of 'Inferno'! And so much more!
Bring home that bouncin' Baby New Year along with the first mighty Marvel mags of 2022!
This week, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN continues its Beyond era with another belief-defying Ben Reilly book! Meanwhile, BLACK WIDOW maintains its place as one of the finest floppies in all of comics, as issue #13 arrives. ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 is the next three-color wonder from the humble House of Ideas... THE DARKHOLD OMEGA #1 wraps up an outstanding mini-event inside the Book of the Damned... And likewise, INFERNO #4 presents the final chapter of Jonathan Hickman's X-Men revolution. All that, plus a return to the Wastelands with WASTELANDERS: DOOM #1! And so much more!
Now, from fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!
New Comics
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 84
- BLACK WIDOW 13
- CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN 2
- CAPTAIN MARVEL 35
- THE DARKHOLD OMEGA 1
- ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1
- INFERNO 4
- THE MARVELS 7
- SHANG-CHI 7
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 17
- THOR 20
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE 5
- WASTELANDERS: DOOM 1
- X-MEN 6
New Infinity Comics
- X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC 16 (1/3)
- SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN INFINITY COMIC 6 (1/4)
- 2022 INFINITE POSSIBILITIES INFINITY COMIC (1/5)
- SPIDER-BOT INFINITY COMIC 5 (1/7)
New Collections
- AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 9: WORLD WAR SHE-HULK
- BLACK CAT VOL. 6: INFINITY SCORE
- CONAN CHRONICLES EPIC COLLECTION: SHADOWS OVER KUSH
- FANTASTIC FOUR MASTERWORKS VOL. 23
- GAMMA FLIGHT
- IRON MAN MASTERWORKS VOL. 14
- MARVEL ACTION CAPTAIN MARVEL: GHOST IN THE MACHINE
- MARVEL-VERSE: MORBIUS
- MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2 - THE MICRO-WORLD OF DOCTOR DOOM
- NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN: BIG BRAIN PLAY
Marvel Unlimited
- AMAZING FANTASY 3
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 74
- BLACK CAT 10
- DARKHAWK 2
- EXTREME CARNAGE OMEGA 1
- INFERNO 1
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 30
- NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN 5
- S.W.O.R.D. 8
- STAR WARS 17
- THE DARKHOLD ALPHA 1
- THE MARVELS 5
- THOR 17
- WINTER GUARD 2
- WOLVERINE 16
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!