Jason Aaron on 'Avengers Forever' and the Future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes

How did you build the initial roster of the core team for AVENGERS, which has stayed fairly consistent over the first 50 issues?

Definitely everybody agreed that we wanted Cap, [Tony] and Thor in the book because we hadn’t seen the three of them on an Avengers team together in quite a while. We knew we wanted to bring them back together. Beyond that, a lot of it to me just seemed obvious, that these are characters who need to be there, like Black Panther and Captain Marvel absolutely need to be in there. Should we have a Hulk? I wasn’t really interested in doing [Bruce] Banner [as the Hulk] again, and this was before anybody had even heard about Al Ewing’s amazing IMMORTAL HULK plans. I was more interested in doing something with Jennifer Walters and where she was at that moment. I thought she was a good fit. In my head, I’d always for years had this idea of a Ghost Rider on the Avengers, even though as somebody who wrote GHOST RIDER I understand that sometimes he works better off in his own little corner. But I still, especially with Robbie Reyes, who is a brand-new Ghost Rider, I liked the idea of him being the new kid we threw into the mix. Also I just really liked the idea of an Avenger driving a car, a guy who just shows up to fight space gods in a muscle car.

Beyond that, how integral has Robbie as the point of view character experiencing a lot of this for the first time been to your run?

For sure one of his main purposes is to be the new guy who has never been in this space, who has never tangled with these types of threats. This is also a book where a lot of the characters have baggage with each other; we’ve done events based around some of the characters fighting each other. If they’re a family, they’re a dysfunctional family. They’re more than just co-workers. You don’t just clock in as an Avenger and then clock out. They’re not a family like the Fantastic Four or maybe the X-Men, but they’re definitely more than people who just work together. There’s so much history and connection and disconnection between these characters. Given all that, I still wanted it to be fun, for it to be fun to hang out with them, and Robbie is a big part of that; he’s the character who’s terrified because he’s never been a part of this stuff, but he’s also the one who thinks it’s amazing that he gets to do this.

I think we lose that sometimes in Super Hero comics. I’ve written plenty of those tortured characters, like in my previous GHOST RIDER stuff, where the characters are just cursed. I enjoy writing those characters, but it’s also nice writing characters who don’t see their powers as a constant burden to them, who can take some joy in getting to do the crazy stuff they get to do, and that is very much Robbie. He’s also been on a journey as a character who is pretty new and who hadn’t really gotten outside his corner of Los Angeles, and now he’s been all over the cosmos. As he goes into AVENGERS FOREVER, we’ll get to see a very different version of Robbie Reyes. He’s going to go through stuff that’s even bigger and darker than what he’s been through so far.

What has been your favorite thing about adding Blade to the team?

Just getting to write Blade. I’d never really gotten to write Blade before. I think he popped up in WOLVERINE AND THE X-MEN at one point and that was the only chance I had gotten to write him. I kind of set up initially that there would be this rotating spot on the roster where Doctor Strange was at first, then he left and I brought in Blade and then he’s never really left. [Laughs] I didn’t want to rotate him out. He’s one of those characters I’ve always wanted to write and I’ve always wanted to see become a bigger part of the Marvel Universe. I like putting him in the midst of the Avengers without changing who he is. He has one purpose, one mission in life, and that’s to kill vampires. I wanted to bring him in in a big way doing what he does best but then have him stick around after that. And the vampire stuff is still there.