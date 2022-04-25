The Punisher and The Hand

What are your goals heading into this series? Where do you want to leave Frank Castle?

JASON AARON: It’s hard to talk about where I want to leave him. My goal is to do a really good Punisher story. People are making assumptions based on him changing his chest symbol or working with the Hand that we’ve thrown everything out, but no, this is a Punisher story. He’s fighting his war in a different way, but there are threads going back all the way that have made this character who he is.

Where did the idea to use the Hand come from? Why did they make sense?

JASON AARON: It came from the idea of doing a Punisher story where Frank is really enmeshed in the trappings of the Marvel Universe. It seemed like the easiest and best way to do that. I’ve always been interested in the Hand as a big Daredevil fan. They’ve become the guys who show up when you need ninjas in a story; they fight, they get beat, they go away. They have different leaders who come in and take control. I liked the idea of digging into the philosophy of the Hand, what do they stand for, what were they founded for. They go back further than Ninjutsu, than Japan, they have this really old foundation of being acolytes for the Beast, the dark god of the Hand. They’re just trying to serve the Beast by spreading his teachings, and those teachings happen to be about murder and violence. To them, man’s true purpose is to take the lives of other men.

If the Hand wanted somebody to lead them, to model themselves after, than who better than the Punisher? If you’re looking for somebody who knows about killing, Frank Castle is your guy. It made a lot of sense for them to bring him in, but the question was why would Frank Castle ever do that? If they came to him with an offer, why wouldn’t he just shoot them in the face and walk away? You get the answer to that question at the end of PUNISHER #1.

How do you think this story will impact the world around Frank? The larger Marvel Universe?

JASON AARON: I don’t know what I can say here other than that, yes, it will absolutely have an impact. Something like this can’t go unnoticed. I’ll just say that. [Laughs]

Ok, so without going into full spoiler territory, as you’ve alluded to, something happens at the end of PUNISHER #1 that dramatically shifts the dynamic of who Frank Castle is. Why do this? And how big a game changer is it?

JASON AARON: I think it’s a pretty huge game changer in a lot of ways. As to why, part of it was to answer the question of why Frank Castle would work with the Hand. Here’s the answer, and it’s an answer that makes sense given what we know about the Hand, about how they operate, about the philosophies of the Beast. The other reason to do it is the character possibilities it presents. For this character who is so unchanging and carved out of stone, you’re throwing him into a situation he has not been in before. How does he respond to that? And how does the other character who is a part of this respond to that? That’s one of the facets of the story that I’ve been most excited about, giving a voice to a character who has never really had one in past Punisher stories and seeing where that goes.

How has the collaboration been with the art team and your editors on PUNISHER?

JASON AARON: It has been really great. Even though Paul Azaceta is in New York and Jesus Saiz is in Spain. We’ve got the legendary Dave Stewart on colors, which is amazing. The process has been really great. I think it helps that we’ve been working on this for quite a while. More than half of this book is written, I’m about to start the next issue. With these bigger issues, it was nice to have some extra lead time. That always helps make the book stronger when we’ve got issues in the can before the first one even comes out so we can tweak and change as we go. I also have a really tight outline.

I’ve been doing this job for 16 years and this is one of those stories that I felt like I’m doing at the right time. I’ve had projects over those years that have felt like they’ve come at the right moment with the right creative team—this one is gonna turn out alright. This Punisher story feels like one of those. It’s a story I’ve really been able to sink my teeth into in a huge way, and the artists as well. I think Paul and Jesus are both super invested in this project, super excited, super proud of the work they’re doing. The whole team feels like this is something special. Special in a really dark and horrible way, of course…

What’s coming up? What can we expect from the next few issues and from the series as a whole?

JASON AARON: With PUNISHER #2, we lean into the big reveal, that final moment from issue #1. We explore that more. We see more of what Frank’s doing in his new role with the Hand. We also get the reveal of who will be the main bad guy going forward. We introduced these new black market arms dealers, the Apostles of War, who are dealing in big Marvel Universe weapons. In issue #2 we find out who their leader is and that’s going to prove to be an unprecedented sort of challenge for Frank Castle.