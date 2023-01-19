The Long Road to ‘Murderworld’

What do readers need to know in order to dive into these MURDERWORLD one-shots?

JIM ZUB: All five of the MURDERWORLD one-shots are essentially forming one larger story. Every time we’ve seen Arcade in the Marvel Universe, he’s been trying to take out Super Heroes, and, for the most part, has been pretty unsuccessful. This is a different game. Arcade is inviting regular people without any super-powers into a much deadlier contest. Ray and I are putting the “Murder” back in “Murderworld.”

In the first chapter, MURDERWORLD: AVENGERS, we followed along with a filmmaker who gets pulled into Murderworld thinking he’s going to make a documentary about Arcade—that goes poorly for him. The contestants are being winnowed down. We start with 200 and cut down almost half of them in that first issue. In issue two, MURDERWORLD: SPIDER-MAN, the contest continues, and as readers of the first installment learned, the Avengers and Spider-Man are not fulfilling their traditional roles as heroes.

Where did you guys come up with the origins for this story in the first place?

RAY FAWKES: Way back in the day, coming up on 18 years ago now…

JIM ZUB: 2004! I met Ray back when I was in college and we were both aspiring creatives. Ray wanted to get into comics right from the get go. I was moving towards animation at that point, but I had some connections in comics and was starting to do some work at UDON Studios. I don’t remember what spurred the conversation, but [Ray] and I were talking about off-the-wall Marvel ideas.

RAY FAWKES: We came up with a list of characters we thought had a lot of potential. At the top of my list was Arcade, which [Jim] thought was pretty hilarious at first.

JIM ZUB: I thought of Arcade very much as he had been shown in the comics to that point; as this cartoonish villain who is never successful. He’s a fun dalliance, but never as lethal as he aspires to be. Ray thought we needed to change that, to make him as deadly as humanly possible.

RAY FAWKES: My sensibilities tend to be pretty dark. For me the idea that was interesting with Arcade was that he always loses. Every time we see him, he loses. What if we did a story where Arcade wins? Jim brought me back down to Earth; Arcade wasn’t going to get to murder Spider-Man. What can we do with him then?