Joe Jusko's Incredible ‘Marvel Masterpieces’ Illustrations Are Back on New Covers

Jusko’s beautiful depictions of your favorite Marvel characters will grace the covers of your favorite titles throughout the month of October. Masterfully capturing the power of the Avengers, the horror of Spider-Man’s rogues gallery, and the allure of the X-Men, Jusko’s painted artwork has mesmerized fans for decades and ushered in the trading card boom of the '90s. Now, the MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER series will give fans a chance to own a piece of Marvel Comics history in an exciting new way!

Check out all 22 of Joe Jusko’s Marvel Masterpieces covers now, and collect them all beginning on October 6!

ON-SALE 10/06/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

CAPTAIN MARVEL #33 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

EXCALIBUR #24 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

HELLIONS #16 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

ON-SALE 10/13/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

AVENGERS #49 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

IMMORTAL HULK #50 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

IRON MAN #13 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

X-FORCE #24 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

X-MEN #4 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

ON-SALE 10/20/21

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

FANTASTIC FOUR #37 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

S.W.O.R.D. #9 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

THOR #18 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

WOLVERINE #17 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

ON-SALE 10/27/21

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

BLACK WIDOW #12 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

DAREDEVIL #35 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

INFERNO #2 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER by JOE JUSKO

MARAUDERS #25 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER A by JOE JUSKO

MARAUDERS #25 MARVEL MASTERPIECES VARIANT COVER B by JOE JUSKO