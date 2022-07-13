Joe Quesada's Amazing Fantasy #1000 Cover Revealed

This year marks 60 years of one of comic books’ greatest icons—SPIDER-MAN! In addition to an exciting relaunch of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, a stunning variant cover program, and more, Marvel Comics will also celebrate this milestone anniversary with a special issue honoring the comic that started it all, AMAZING FANTASY.

Arriving in August, AMAZING FANTASY #1000 will be a giant-sized one-shot with stories that explore the past, present, and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling! In honor of the landmark issue, legendary comic creator Joe Quesada returns to Spider-Man with a breathtaking wraparound variant cover!

The former Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief had a profound impact on the Spider-Man mythos, and now fans can once again see Peter Parker web-swing in Quesada’s iconic and captivating artwork!