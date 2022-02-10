Jonathan Hickman And Chris Bachalo Introduce the Moon Knight of the Future

Last month, Marvel announced another hard-hitting series of tales told in a limited palette of black, white and red, this time starring MOON KNIGHT! MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD will feature stories by today’s top creators including acclaimed writer Jonathan Hickman and iconic artist Chris Bachalo. Together, these two brilliant comic talents will take readers 6,000 years into the future to introduce an all-new hero who has taken over the Moon Knight mantle. This last living priest of Khonshu travels throughout distant galaxies to avenge his fallen god and master. Get your first look at the Moon Knight of the future in Chris Bachalo’s early character sketches!

Stay tuned for more news about MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1, hitting stands on April 14.

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4) - 75960620316100111

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, MARC GUGGENHEIM & MUREWA AYODELE

Art by CHRIS BACHALO, JORGE FORNÉS & DOTUN AKANDA

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

On Sale 4/13