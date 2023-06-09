Meet Judas Traveller, Spider-Man Villain Turned Mutant Traitor

WHO IS JUDAS TRAVELLER?

Before Judas Traveller discovered his psychic mutant powers, he was a world-renowned psychologist obsessed with studying the nature of good and evil. His work influenced Doctor Ashley Kafka, the head of the Ravencroft Institute, and her approach to treating several Spider-Man villains under her care.

Eventually, Traveller suffered a nervous breakdown, which drove him into seclusion and triggered his mutant abilities for the first time. Traveller has telepathic powers, which he has primarily used to manipulate the perceptions of those around him to create convincing illusions, but he can also read minds, communicate telepathically, and erase memories.

Between his mental instability and his emerging mutant powers, Traveller fell under the delusion he was an all-powerful, centuries-old immortal being. Thanks to his mental powers, Traveller was able to make these delusions seem real to many of the people within Spider-Man’s world.

Norman Osborn learned about Traveller’s powers and mental instability and manipulated him into taking part in his grand plan against Spider-Man, as revealed in SPIDER-MAN: THE OSBORN JOURNAL (1996) #1 by Glenn Greenberg, Kyle Hotz, Jason Moore, and Al Milgrom. Under Osborn’s orders, Charles Bates—a member of an Osborn-controlled ancient group called the Cabal of Scrier—approached Traveller and presented himself as a similarly powerful mystical being.

Posing as an old associate, the Scrier fed into Traveller’s delusions of grandeur, even using technology to supplement his illusions of power. The Scrier also recruited the Host, a group that ostensibly studied under Traveller and included members like the mercenary Medea, the weapons master Boone, the mystic Chakra, and the mysterious Mister Nacht.