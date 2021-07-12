July 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Follow the drum major, Mavens, as we take a tour through the hallways of the happy House of Ideas!

This week, revisit Hadley's Hope in the awe-inspiring ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1! Get your fix of all things Cletus Kasady and his carnivorous cohorts in CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 and EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM #1! Begin a Wallcrawler epic in SINISTER WAR #1! Try to lift the mystical mallet monikered Mjolnir in THOR #15! And, by golly, so much more!

From fresh floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list right here!

New Comics

ALIENS: AFTERMATH #1

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

CHAMPIONS #8

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #23

EXCALIBUR #22

EXTREME CARNAGE: SCREAM #1

IRON MAN #10

SINISTER WAR #1

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW #4

SPIDER-WOMAN #13

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #12

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #2

THOR #15

WAY OF X #4

X-CORP #3

New Collections

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES

LOKI: MISTRESS OF MISCHIEF

MARVEL-VERSE: SHE-HULK

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 - THE WORLD'S GREATEST HEROES

SQUADRON SUPREME VS. AVENGERS

TASKMASTER: THE RUBICON TRIGGER

ULTIMATES BY AL EWING: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

MARVEL WEDDINGS

NEW INVADERS: TO END ALL WARS

ROGUE: FORGET-ME-NOT

SABRETOOTH: OPEN SEASON

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 63

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA 2

AVENGERS 44

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE 3

EXCALIBUR 20

IMMORTAL HULK 45

KING IN BLACK 5

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES 3

MARAUDERS 19

RUNAWAYS 35

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 4

VENOM 34

