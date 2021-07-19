July 21's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, add some Xenomorph zeal to your pull list with a new issue of ALIEN! Enter the realm of Cletus Kasady with EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1! Get caught in a web of wonder and intrigue with MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #28! Throw the hallowed hammer in THOR ANNUAL #1! Revisit a most memorable mutant era in X-MEN: LEGENDS! And, of course, stalk the skies with mighty Marc Spector in MOON KNIGHT #1!

From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

ALIEN #5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #30

EXTREME CARNAGE: PHAGE #1

GAMMA FLIGHT #2

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #16

MARAUDERS #22

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #28

MOON KNIGHT #1

NEW MUTANTS #20

REPTIL #3

SAVAGE AVENGERS #22

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #14

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - JABBA THE HUTT #1

THOR ANNUAL #1

X-MEN: LEGENDS #5

New Collections

CAPTAIN AMERICA MASTERWORKS VOL. 13

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: BACK TO SCHOOL

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: RETURN TO BIG NOTHING

THE UNION: THE BRITANNIA PROJECT

SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP: A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA

STOKER'S DRACULA

UNION JACK

Marvel Unlimited

BLACK CAT 5

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM 2

DAREDEVIL 29

DARKHAWK: HEART OF THE HAWK 1

FANTASTIC FOUR 30

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 13

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON 4

IRON MAN 8

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR 5

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX 4

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN 2

POWER PACK 5

SPIDER-MAN: THE SPIDERS SHADOW 1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 11

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE 2

THOR 14

WOLVERINE 11

