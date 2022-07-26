July 27's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Ant-Man isn't the only one reliving his glory days. GAMBIT (2022) #1 by Chris Claremont and Sid Kotian will go back to a time before the Ragin’ Cajun joined the X-Men, when he encountered a mysterious girl named ‘Ro — the mutant Storm regressed to her child self by the nefarious Nanny! Now, revealed for the first time in this new series, Gambit finds his path to becoming the heroic X-Man millions of fans call their favorite.

Likewise, GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL (2022) #1 will bring Genis-Vell and Rick Jones back to the land of the living⁠—and they're about to come crashing back into each other! Witness Genis-Vell, Captain Marvel return to the pages of his very own series written by legendary scribe Peter David, drawn by artist Juanan Ramírez! Can Rick Jones save Genis—and himself—before they both fade out of existence? Is Rick's ex-wife, Marlo, the key? Find out this Wednesday!

Peter Parker will also encounter an enigmatic figure from his past in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #6, the 900th issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying Sinister Adaptoid. This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History and you will not believe the ending!

Additionally, Iron Cat—Felicia Hardy's vengeful ex-girlfriend Tamara Blake—has it out for the Black Cat, and will stop at nothing to tear Felicia down in Jed Mackay and Pere Perez's IRON CAT (2022) #2. Meanwhile, all hell has broken loose at Stark Unlimited after Iron Cat broke in to steal the armor. Iron Man and Black Cat must join forces to stop their mutual enemy.

Witness the return of Genis-Vell and Rick Jones, face down the Sinister Adaptoid with Spider-Man, relive one of Gamibt's earliest stories, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ANT-MAN (2022) #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #3

GAMBIT (2022) #1

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL (2022) #1

IRON CAT (2022) #2

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #22

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN (2022) #3

STRANGE (2022) #4

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #6

THE VARIANTS (2022) #2

VENOM (2021) #9

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS (2022) #1

WOLVERINE: PATCH (2022) #4

New Collections

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 5 TPB (2022) #5

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR TPB (2022) #1

HULK BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: SMASHTRONAUT! TPB (2021) #1

IRON MAN VOL. 3: BOOKS OF KORVAC III - COSMIC IRON MAN TPB (2021) #3

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ALEX ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING 4] (2022) #1

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 4: GOD OF HAMMERS TPB (2021) #4

X-MEN: FIRST CLASS - MUTANTS 101 GN-TPB (2021) #1

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS #55

CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 ROSS STEVE ROGERS COVER

DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1

HULK #6

SHANG-CHI #11

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #2

WOLVERINE #20

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #45

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!