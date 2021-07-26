July 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
'Cable'! 'Star Wars'! 'Wolverine'! And so much more!
Nineteen new narratives are arriving at your five-and-dime this week, True Believers! That's right: 19! Among them, AMAZING FANTASY #1 inspires awe! BETA RAY BILL beckons! CABLE #12 calls! DAREDEVIL #32 delivers delights! FANTASTIC FOUR never falters! WOLVERINE #14 wins! And by the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth, that's not even half of 'em!
From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!
New Comics
- AMAZING FANTASY #1
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #71
- AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #5
- BETA RAY BILL #5
- BLACK CAT #8
- BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #5
- BLACK WIDOW #9
- CABLE #12
- DAREDEVIL #32
- ETERNALS #6
- FANTASTIC FOUR #34
- THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #4
- S.W.O.R.D. #7
- SHANG-CHI #3
- STAR WARS #15
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #7
- SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #1
- THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #2
- WOLVERINE #14
New Collections
- CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE CAPTAIN
- CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS - THE CURSE OF THE GOLDEN SKULL
- FANTASTIC FOUR: HEROES RETURN - THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
- GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: TRIBUTE TO WEIN & COCKRUM GALLERY EDITION
- KING IN BLACK: AVENGERS
- KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE
- KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS
- REIGN OF X VOL. 2
- CIVIL WAR COMPANION
- X-MEN VIGNETTES VOL. 1
- X-MEN VIGNETTES VOL. 2
- X-MEN: CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
Marvel Unlimited
- ALIEN 2
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 64
- AVENGERS 45
- BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE 2
- CAPTAIN MARVEL 28
- CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 2
- CHAMPIONS 6
- ETERNALS 4
- S.W.O.R.D. 5
- SPIDER-WOMAN 11
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 9
- THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES 1
- THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN 2
- WAY OF X 1
- WOMEN OF MARVEL 1
- X-FORCE 19
