June 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

It's a wonderful week to be a comic connoisseur, as a baker's dozen of mind-blowing books are hitting shelves in just two days' time... Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Eddie Brock saga comes to a close in VENOM #200! A new era begins in PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1! The Sentinel of Liberty embarks on an adventure in CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1! The raucous HEROES REBORN comes to a conclusion with ish #7! And so much more!

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

ALIEN #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL #1

DEMON DAYS: MARIKO #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #33

HEROES REBORN #7

HEROES REBORN: WEAPON X & FINAL FLIGHT #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #27

NEW MUTANTS #19

PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1

STAR WARS #14

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #3

VENOM #200

X-CORP #2

New Collections

CAPTAIN AMERICA'S BICENTENNIAL BATTLES TREASURY EDITION

DAREDEVIL MASTERWORKS VOL. 15

POWER PACK: THE POWERS THAT BE

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 2: PREY

THOR BY JASON AARON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 61

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM 1

DAREDEVIL 28

DEADPOOL NERDY 30 1

ETERNALS 3

IMMORTAL HULK 44

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN 1

STAR WARS 12

STRANGE ACADEMY 9

TASKMASTER 4

THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE 1

WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 4

X-FACTOR 8

