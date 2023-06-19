June 21's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

While the Maker stirs up trouble for the Marvel Universe, Agatha Harkness will unleash some magical mayhem in Steve Orlando and Carlos Nieto's SCARLET WITCH ANNUAL (2023) #1, the prelude to CONTEST OF CHAOS. When a newly rejuvenated Agatha learns of the Scarlet Witch's recent absorption of Chthon, she decides to educate her former student on the dangers of such an endeavor. But Wanda is not the meek pupil she once was—and Agatha's intentions are not so straightforward. This epic clash between Marvel's most powerful witches sets off a chain reaction that will affect the course of Marvel's summer!

Then, the Age of Monsters begins in INCREDIBLE HULK (2023) #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein. As an enraged Hulk tries to take control of Bruce Banner's body permanently, a mysterious immortal turns every monster in the Marvel Universe against Banner in an attempt to free their creator, the primordial Mother of Horrors. With the help of an unlikely new friend, Banner and Hulk must try to stop the world from getting plunged into darkness in this terrifying new series!

Meanwhile, CARNAGE REIGNS continues in Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini's MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #7. Cletus Kasady's unleashed maximum carnage upon NYC with the awesome power of his new Extrembiote, and the only one left to stand in his way is Miles Morales, who may have stumbled upon Cletus' one weakness—which means Cletus will stop at nothing to put Miles down for good. To have a chance at stopping him, Miles will need help from the most unexpected allies…Cletus got an upgrade—why can't Miles?!

Likewise, in AVENGERS (2023) #2 by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa, the Avengers will find themselves with a rare gift: foreknowledge of the dangers coming their way in the form of the deadly Tribulation Events. But can this information be trusted? And can even Earth's Mightiest Heroes triumph in the face of cascading disaster?

For Brielle Brooks' whole life, it's been just her and her mom Safron against the world... A world where, suddenly, supernatural bad guys started coming out of the woodwork—but so did her dad, the one and only Blade! And while he's been training Brielle to hunt vampires and control her Dhampir bloodlust, he and Safron have now been captured by an ancient foe. Can Bloodline save them…before her family is ripped apart? Find out in Danny Lore and Karen Darboe's BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) #5!

See a universe made anew, enter the Age of Monsters, witness the start to Contest of Chaos, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

