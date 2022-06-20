June 22's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The X-Men are also gearing up for a major celebration, as the Hellfire Gala looms in X-MEN #12 by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz. On the eve of the Hellfire Gala, threats have closed in on the X-Men from all sides. The secret machinations of Doctor Stasis, the terror of Gameworld, even the threat of the X-Men's own secrets getting out…it's all led to this! Meanwhile, Irene Adler pursues the Destiny of X in Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck's IMMORTAL X-MEN #3. After all, she wrote twelve books over one hundred years ago, and a sequel is long overdue.

As the X-Men deal with crises at home on Krakoa, their adventures continue to spread across other planes. For instance, in NEW MUTANTS #26, a new queen has taken the throne of Limbo, while Magik faces an enemy she thought she had banished long ago. Then, KNIGHTS OF X #3 will take readers back to Otherworld, where Gambit and his team gain a momentary victory over the Furies in Crooked Market, only for Rachel Summer's connection with Captain Britain to be severed before she can call in reinforcements. In Sevalith, the Captain and her team face off against blood thirsty vampires as they seek out a lethal potential ally. Their quest required ten knights to begin, but no one said anything about the end. A knight dies here⁠—and the hateful quest goes on.

Elsewhere in the Multiverse, Miles Morales finds himself in a universe where his evil clone, Selim, has crowned himself emperor. To defeat the oppressive regime, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39 will see Miles calling on the help of rebel leaders General Ganke Lee and Capitan Billie Morales, who has grown up in a world without her brother and where Spider-Man represents only pain and suffering. And if Miles fell to Selim, what does that mean for the fate of Peter Parker?! Back in the main Marvel Universe, Miles will also lend a hand to Lunella Lafayette in Mohale Mashigo and Ig Guara's MILES MORALES & MOON GIRL #1 by joining her hunt for Devil Dinosaur, who has mysteriously gone missing.

Prepare for the Hellfire Gala, experience Magik's battle for Limbo, join the hunt for Devil Dinosaur, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

