June 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, CARNAGE REIGNS reaches its bloody conclusion in Cody Ziglar and Julius Ohta's CARNAGE REIGNS OMEGA (2023) #1. Cletus Kasady finally gets what he's been after and unlocks new and terrifying possibilities with his Extrembiote armor—and sets the stage for the next VENOM epic! Miles Morales can call in all the backup he wants... but don't he and his Super Hero pals get it yet?! CARNAGE RULES!

Likewise, witness the aftermath of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #14 by Tochi Onyebuchi and Ze Carlos. Fresh from the battle with Bucky Barnes and White Wolf, Sam Wilson returns home to Harlem with battle scars and a renewed sense of focus. With Misty Knight by his side, he sets out to forge a new path—and maybe reunite with some old friends along the way.

Then, Doctor Doom makes his final stand to control all of humankind—past, present and future—in Torunn Grønbekk, Sergio Davila, and Juan Gedeon's THOR (2020) #35! Thor must defeat him before the course of history and the future of the Ten Realms are irrevocably altered—but taming a force powerful enough to destroy free will itself might prove to be a greater challenge than Thor could have imagined… Plus, the mysterious origin of Hela is finally revealed!

And don't miss SHE-HULK (2022) #14 by Rainbow Rowell and Andrés Genolet, which reveals the secret history of the Scoundrel! The coolest new villain of 2023 has been shrouded in mystery, but She-Hulk is putting on her detective hat and getting to the bottom of it…

Hear the truth of Arakko's Genesis, behold Hela's mysterious origin, learn the secret history of She-Hulk's new nemesis, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

