June 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Shadowy figures roam the stupendous 616 this week, as BLACK CAT ANNUAL, BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE, and BLACK WIDOW emerge at midnight! Then the end of the Hellfire Gala arrives as X-FACTOR #10 and CABLE #11 deliver delightful entries on the isle of Krakoa! Still not enough for you, Frantic One? Dive into a couple of new number ones with GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY and THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA! All that, plus a duo of dynamic Star Wars titles: DOCTOR APHRA #11 and THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6! And so much more!

From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #4

BETA RAY BILL #4

BLACK CAT ANNUAL #1

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE #4

BLACK WIDOW #8

CABLE #11

DAREDEVIL #31

ETERNALS #5

GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY #1

THE MARVELS #3

SHANG-CH #2

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #11

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #6

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

X-FACTOR #10

New Collections

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 8: ENTER THE PHOENIX

BLACK PANTHER BOOK 9: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART FOUR

KING IN BLACK

KING IN BLACK: ATLANTIS ATTACKS

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES

REIGN OF X VOL. 1

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK

FANTASTIC FOUR: CLOBBERIN' TIME

FANTASTIC FOUR: UNSTABLE MOLECULES

GIANT-SIZE MARVEL

HERCULES: THE NEW LABORS OF HERCULES

Marvel Unlimited

ALIEN 1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 62

BLACK PANTHER 24

CABLE 9

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1

EXCALIBUR 19

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 12

KING IN BLACK: SCREAM 1

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX 3

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 24

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 8

TASKMASTER 5

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

