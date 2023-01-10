2023 Is the Year of Kang

What kind of weight is there on you to set up the events of 2023 in books you’re not necessarily writing?

JED MACKAY: Very little weight, as it turns out—the editorial team simply canvassed the other offices for things that we could include, and I simply put them in the book. In several cases the hints are as much a mystery to me as the readers! [Laughs]

Kang has seen a lot of action lately, both in comics and on screen. Where do you think the fascination with him comes from?

JED MACKAY: Kang is one of the most iconic and greatest villains in Marvel history. He's someone who could have been a one-note, cardboard villain but from his first appearance, there was something that hooked both creators and readers, leading him to appear again and again, each appearance layering new complexities and nuance on him.

Plus, he's one of those guys where his outfit has barely changed. They got it right the first time. The blue face with the lines, the weird helmet, the green and purple, the thigh-high boots–it's an outrageously outlandish outfit that nonetheless has stood the test of time.

What makes Kang unique, particularly in terms of not being a pure villain at heart?

JED MACKAY: I mean, Kang is absolutely a pure villain at heart. Or, at least, to every single other person in the universe except for Kang. He's a character whose selfishness and solipsism are of a magnitude to distort space-time [itself]. To himself, Kang is a hero, but not “hero” as we commonly use the term, but in the old Greek sense, of men and women who strive for excellence and glory regardless of the cost.

How has Kang changed from when you wrote him a year ago?

JED MACKAY: Since then, we come in on a Kang who has grown weary with the grind. Kang, just prior to TIMELESS (2022), had been looking for something to pursue, some new feat of greatness and glory to prove himself in a new way, and when we catch up with him in this year's issue, he's hot on the trail of it.

Where did Myrddin and the Twilight Court come from? This is a pretty massive contribution to the Marvel canon!

JED MACKAY: Kang's a guy who has gone up against the Avengers time and time again. He's not a character who you'd have mixing it up with the street-level guys. So to create a threat that could credibly challenge him, we had to come up with not just a competing mastermind in the form of the mysterious Myrddin; we had to supply an entire team of superhumans in the Twilight Court. It was a lot of fun to come up with the court and tie their respective powers and looks to their legendary names!